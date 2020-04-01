Support small business: five local food sellers that are open during lockdown
It's business as usual for some local food sellers across SA, but new hygiene measures and trading hours have been implemented amid the nationwide lockdown.
The food sellers in areas such as Cape Town and Durban were awarded essential-services permits to operate under the new regulations after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a lockdown on March 24.
The 21-day lockdown will continue until April 16.
“This is a decisive measure to save millions of South Africans from infection and save the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.
“While this measure will have a considerable affect on people’s livelihoods, on the life of our society and on our economy, the human cost of delaying this action would be far greater,” Ramaphosa said at the time.
What essential shops are open?
Shops and businesses that are exempt from the government's ban are food retailers, pharmacies, laboratories, banks, essential financial and payment services, including the JSE, supermarkets, petrol stations and health-care providers.
What shops are closed?
Shops and businesses deemed non-essential include clothing and book shops as well as hairdressers, bed and breakfasts, and markets, whether they are indoors or outdoors.
What happens to shops that don't comply?
The government said that shops that open in defiance of the ban could be prosecuted and owners jailed or fined.
Here are five local food sellers you can support during the lockdown.
Granadilla Veggie Box
Raw Nutrition
Wearefood SA
View this post on Instagram
We have received our certificate to continue to operate as an essential services provider, as directed by our government. We believe that we are in a very privileged position to be authorised to continue to provide nourishing meals to our greater community, and we take our public responsibility seriously. As always we will ensure that we maintain the highest levels of safety for our employees, suppliers and customers during this time. Thanks for your ongoing support. Stay safe. From our kitchen to yours, Jane and Amy
Cool Bananas — The Vegologists
View this post on Instagram
☆ORDER FRESH PRODUCE ONLINE -We're OPEN during lockdown ☆ Orders leaving now for delivery between 12-4pm www.cool-bananas.co.za @cool_bananas_the_vegologists @woolworths_sa @picknpay @checkers_sa #happy #capetown #thebest #stayhome #vegan #workout #immunesystem #helpingothers
The Green House Grocer
View this post on Instagram
Good Day Green Grocers 🌞 These are our new COVID-19 Lockdown trading hours. Please note we will be capping our in-store customers at 4 people at a time and ask you to please leave children and pets at home. Online orders that are received and processed before 12pm are eligible for next day delivery - DM us your email for more information. Stay Safe, Wash Your Hands🥬#covid19 #tradinghours #online #delivery #fresh #food #produce #supply #organic #localbusiness #support #capetown
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.