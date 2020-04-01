Support small business: five local food sellers that are open during lockdown

It's business as usual for some local food sellers across SA, but new hygiene measures and trading hours have been implemented amid the nationwide lockdown.

The food sellers in areas such as Cape Town and Durban were awarded essential-services permits to operate under the new regulations after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a lockdown on March 24.

The 21-day lockdown will continue until April 16.

“This is a decisive measure to save millions of South Africans from infection and save the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.

“While this measure will have a considerable affect on people’s livelihoods, on the life of our society and on our economy, the human cost of delaying this action would be far greater,” Ramaphosa said at the time.

What essential shops are open?

Shops and businesses that are exempt from the government's ban are food retailers, pharmacies, laboratories, banks, essential financial and payment services, including the JSE, supermarkets, petrol stations and health-care providers.

What shops are closed?

Shops and businesses deemed non-essential include clothing and book shops as well as hairdressers, bed and breakfasts, and markets, whether they are indoors or outdoors.

What happens to shops that don't comply?

The government said that shops that open in defiance of the ban could be prosecuted and owners jailed or fined.

Here are five local food sellers you can support during the lockdown.

Granadilla Veggie Box