Learning your partner’s love language can save you money

Knowing your partner’s “love language” can save you strife and definitely money – and not only on relationship counselling.

Love languages are ways to express and experience love, according to marriage counsellor Dr Gary Chapman, whose 1992 book The Five Love Languages has sold over 12 million copies and been on the New York Times best-seller list for the past decade.

The love languages, according to Chapman, are: quality time, physical touch, acts of service, words of affirmation and receiving gifts.

It’s worth considering your partner’s love language before you splash out or dive into debt to fund an expensive Valentine’s Day gift or celebration tomorrow.

People whose love language is quality time love nothing more than when you generously give of your time to them and are fully present in the moment. For them, love is undivided attention, active listening and full focus. They find it deeply hurtful if you’re sharing time with them but you’re dialled out or distracted.

If this is your partner’s love language, you could take a walk together, listen to beautiful music or cook a meal together, says money coach Winnie Kunene. “Appreciate the moment. Connect and realign. Discuss your relationship goals.”

This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t treat your partner to some Valentine’s Day pampering. It just means it might cost you more time than money.

If you do decide to spend money, work within your budget, Kunene says, and if you have to use your credit card, understand the opportunity cost – or what you could have done with that money instead. The cost of credit can also ultimately put a strain on your relationship, she says.

For those who thrive on physical touch, nothing says I love you like regular, unsolicited physical displays of affection, even if it’s hand holding or a hand on the back. If those who need love in this way don’t get it, it can leave them feeling neglected or even abused, Chapman says.