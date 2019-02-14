Get romantic with your finances this Valentine's Day

Today is the first big retail event of the year, Valentine's Day, and South Africans are reportedly spending more than ever to spoil their partners on the day of love.

According to MasterCard's latest "Love Index", sentimental spending has doubled since 2015, with dining out, travel and jewellery topping the list of ways to express love.

However, in these tough economic times, money is often too tight for romance and as the old expression goes: "When poverty comes in the front door, love goes out the back."

So what if instead of pressuring your loved one to do something grand for you on the day of love, why not get closer by sharing ideas on how to build a strong financial future as a couple.

"In a relationship, you bring your own money management experiences, so it's important to acknowledge and understand each other's thought process when it comes to money, spoiling each other and finding a balance that works," psychologist and relationship coach Dr Tshepiso Matentjie of Matentjie Consulting says.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to managing your finances as a couple, especially when it comes to how you decide to spoil each other.