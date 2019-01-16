Public warned of fake training programme

A bogus training programme is doing the rounds on social media.

An alleged programme which is being linked to the ANC Youth League and the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), among others, promises to train members of the ANCYL and afford those in the process of obtaining membership a chance to train at academic institutions it is linked to.

The institutions are the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and the Durban University of Technology (DUT).

In the text that is being circulated on WhatsApp an invite is extended to call or e-mail Mtho Khumalo on 0716034197 or mthokhumalo11@gmail.com. Training which is alleged to be run in conjunction with the UIF is said to be available only to those who hold ANCYL membership or in the process of obtaining it.