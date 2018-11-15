Motorists could benefit from a “significant” petrol price decrease ahead of the festive season‚ says the Automobile Association (AA).

“After months of sustained pressure on the fuel price‚ fuel users will receive a substantial breather at the end November going into December if the current fuel price trends continue‚” the AA said.

Data suggested the price of petrol could drop by R1.54 a litre‚ the price of diesel by 92c and illuminating paraffin by 85c.

“The main driver of lower prices has been an accelerating decline in international oil prices since the beginning of this month‚ helped by a modest improvement in the rand/dollar exchange rate.”