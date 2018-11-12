Lessons about life and investing in yourself

How many of us, if given a second chance, would get rid of the bad habits we acquired over the years?

Most of us would jump at the opportunity to do things completely different. Yet, we don't; we are held back by past mistakes and do nothing about it. Some of us wonder if it is even worth it to correct our decisions and to deal with the direct and indirect costs associated with them. Below I share with you six lessons that have opened my eyes about life and investing.

Invest in yourself - it is not selfish

You have a very important financial asset that many people tend to overlook: yourself. The only guaranteed investment in life is you.

For most of your life, you will be focused on converting your human capital into financial capital. That is why most of us do not offer our professional services for free.

This is the financial assets accumulation stage of your life. You will most likely increase your human capital through further studies, getting enough sleep and eating well, which will hopefully show itself in the form of financial capital through an increase in income.

As time progresses, a large part of your wealth will come from the financial assets you accumulate along the way, or your position in the organisational chart rather than your human capital. Therefore, it is worthwhile to get the most out of your human capital earlier in life.

Protect your human capital

Very few people - if any - will stand up and proclaim their undying love for their insurance policies.

However, your human capital is arguably one of your most valuable assets and you should strive to protect it. Life insurance and/or disability cover is essential to guard against human capital loss.

Injury or illness can occur at any time, which will affect your ability to earn an income. If you already have life insurance, you must make sure there is enough of a disability benefit to cover your living expenses in case you are disabled.