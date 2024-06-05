Toyota, Subaru and Mazda announced a shared commitment to developing new engines in the pursuits of electrification and carbon neutrality.
Each of the three companies aims to optimise integration with motors, batteries, and other electric drive units.
"The three companies, which share the same aspirations, will refine engine technologies through friendly competition," said Koji Sato, Toyota’s global president, member of the board of directors and CEO.
While hoping to transform vehicle packaging with more compact engine designs, the efforts aim to decarbonise internal combustion engines (ICEs) by making them compatible with various carbon-neutral (CN) fuels.
According to a statement, the new signature engines will represent the identities of the respective brands.
Toyota is known for its efficient in-line, four-cylinder units; Mazda cultivated a famed reputation for compact rotary units and Subaru has expertise in the area of horizontally-opposed layouts.
The vision also considers the future of supply chains and jobs that underpin engines.
Trio in pursuit of electrification, carbon neutrality
Toyota, Subaru, Mazda in 'friendly' rivalry with new engine plan
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
“Under the extreme conditions of racing, the companies have worked to broaden powertrain and fuel options by competing with vehicles running on liquid hydrogen and CN fuels,” read a release on the partnership.
Individual specifications are still to be revealed. But one of the benefits purported includes more efficient packaging, enabling sleeker exterior designs.
“Smaller engines will allow for even lower hoods, improving design possibilities and aerodynamic performance while contributing to better fuel efficiency. The development will also emphasise compliance with increasingly strict emissions regulations.
"At the same time, the new engines will be made carbon neutral by shifting away from fossil fuels and offering compatibility with various alternatives, including e-fuel (synthetic fuel), biofuels and liquid hydrogen.”
Specific development timelines and market introduction date of the new power plants is yet to be confirmed by the automakers.
