REVIEW | Paying the price for Audi's fully-loaded Q3 Black Edition
Five years is a short time in the modern automotive landscape. Manufacturers and their products iterate at a rapid rate, with model enhancements coming to market even before the launch confetti of the previous car has had a chance to settle.
It almost feels like just yesterday that Audi launched its second-generation Q3 in South Africa. That actually took place in 2019, a full half-decade ago. The manufacturer chose the Western Cape region of George as the location for the official media introduction, enabling a test through picturesque scenery and light gravel sections.
We came away quite impressed at the time, remarking positively on how it was more refined than its predecessor, as well as addressing some of the packaging challenges that beset the former model.
The Q3 soldiers on largely unchanged, aside from subtle, customary tweaks and more recently, the release of Black Edition and Urban Edition versions to stimulate interest.
Is that enough to keep it fresh in what is a hugely challenging category? After all, there are fierce contenders such as the latest BMW X1 launched last year, in addition to the Mercedes-Benz GLA, also recently updated, with increased standard specification.
There is no objecting that the Q3 has aged well, not just visually, but from an engineering substance point of view too. Our recent stint with the model - in Black Edition trim - offered a reacquaintance with its strengths.
Base pricing for the Q3 range kicks off at R729,100 (1.4-litre 35 TFSI derivative). You might also recall that there is a sleeker Sportback body format on offer, with a sloping roofline, starting at R754,700; also in 35 TFSI guise. Meanwhile the most expensive model in the range is the Sportback 35 TFSI Black Edition costing R893,650.
Strangely, that is even more expensive than the model with the bigger engine, the 2.0-litre 40 TFSI Quattro S-Line Sportback which costs R839,600. Go for the regular-body Q3 in 35 TFSI Black Edition guise and you will pay R868,050. This is the vehicle we tested.
Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and one-year/unlimited-km warranty.
The benefit of the Black Edition is that it bundles together a list of desirable optional extras, as a single package. Mzansi consumers are known for their partiality to high-specification models where premium brands are concerned. So Audi wants to capitalise on that.
For your money, you get a panoramic sunroof, the semi-autonomous parking aid system, keyless-entry, keyless-start, electrically-operated tailgate, front seat heaters and front electric seat adjustment.
The bumper elements, Audi emblems and front grille are all blacked-out in glossy finish, complementing the same treatment applied to the side mirrors.
It rolls on 19-inch alloys with a multi-spoke pattern. Side-by-side, the Black Edition looks suitably different to the standard, Urban Line and S-Line versions.
Inside, you will find a sportier seat design, black headliner and flat-bottom steering wheel. If you have yet to experience the Q3, the first impression on entering the cabin is businesslike, clinical and quirk-free. In typical Audi fashion, the interior gives an impregnable sense of quality.
Each button and dial operates with the same, consistent precision. The surfaces encourage one to run a hand over, absorbing those rich textures. Indeed, the Q3 has a cabin that some of its newer alternatives could learn a thing or two from.
The 35 TFSI unit has been proven in many applications across the Volkswagen Group. Displacing 1,395cc; the turbocharged four-cylinder motor produces 110kW and 250Nm, driving the front wheels via a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic.
It works as well as you could expect, going about its business fairly quietly, with minimal vibration. If you wanted more in the torque department - but without the added fuel bills of the 2.0-litre derivative - hold out for the TDI version coming later this year.
Steady your right foot with judicious restraint and you could see fuel consumption figures as low as 5l/100km on the open road with the 35 TFSI. Making full use of those heated seats, with the heater fan blowing and the soothing voices of my favourite talk radio station through the speakers, the Q3 made for a very agreeable companion with which to cover ground.
For other day-to-day practical requirements, the model fits into life rather nicely. Its boot space is a significant 550l, which goes up to a massive 1,525l with the rear seats folded. With a length of 4,484mm; height of 1,585mm and width of 2,024mm it has a substantial footprint.
There is little doubt that the Q3 remains a well-sorted product even five years after its launch. Of course, the Black Edition treatment gives it further allure - and a larger price-tag. But we think that even if you were to forego this trim level for a more affordable version in the range, you are unlikely to be disappointed.
