Compact Japanese hybrid frugal but priced high
REVIEW | Hybrid Honda is Fit for purpose
Image: Supplied
While the modern automobile has evolved to a point of great sophistication, certain compromises are impossible to avoid.
It is difficult for engineers to fully concile opposing virtues. Superior economy will always come at the expense of power, for instance. A tough, utilitarian vehicle will inevitably need sacrifice outright luxury. Even electric vehicles – blending responsive acceleration with zero-emissions trump – suffer from weight disadvantages, among other downsides.
Hybrids have presented a “best of both worlds” solution in some cases. You get the relative simplicity of a traditional internal combustion motor with the boost of an electric aid.
Of course, the additional technology comes at a price, as proven in our test subject this week. Meet the Honda Fit e:HEV. Now that last part might look like a title of a blockbuster movie about cyborgs, but all it denotes is that this is the partly electrified version of the Fit.
In case you forgot, the Fit picks up where the popular old Jazz left off. Although the name has changed, the overall concept remains the same: a B-segment hatchback with clever packaging, good build quality, pleasant road manners, promising hassle-free motoring for many years – as Honda models are known to provide.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Of course, economy is what the hybrid is all about. And to this end, it works flawlessly. The manufacturer claims 3.7l/100km, which is achievable in the real world. Even if you drive like the price of petrol is of no consideration, the worst you might see is 5.3l/100km. Still excellent.
Road manners are textbook Honda, with an assured sense of refinement and a steady nature. The Fit proved to be a pleasant companion day-to-day, cruising silently in traffic, happy to take it easy at 120km/h on the freeway. Practicality was a proven strong suit of the Jazz and thankfully, that has not changed with the Fit. Luggage capacity with the rear seats in place is 298l, but fold them down and that opens up to a whopping 1,199l. The configurable “magic seats” function enables the easy loading of more cumbersome, taller items.
Stylistically, there is an assortment of changes to spot, compared to the Fit that was launched in 2021. This includes redesigned bumpers, matte black finishes and refreshed alloy wheel styles.
The interior of the e:HEV has an upmarket impression to it, thanks to its dark colour scheme, elegant garnishes, well-padded leatherette seats and soft-textured panels.
Image: Supplied
The nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system employed across the range is easy to operate, with its simple menus and large icons. Standard kit is bountiful, including the fitment of Honda Sensing driver assistance functions. This comprises adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, forward-collision warning and automatic high beams.
Honda has a compelling option with the Fit. This hybrid derivative is intelligent, but at the price some buyers might find it tough to justify especially since you could have larger hybrid such as the Toyota Corolla Cross in range-topping GR-Sport trim for R543,700. So if electrification is not a must, the Comfort or Elegance grades of the Fit could make for more appealing prospects.
