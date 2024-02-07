Most industry sages have spoken of a continued buy-down trend among consumers in 2024. We all know the market is tough and motorists are under increasing pressure from an affordability perspective.
Frugal B-segment hatchback makes sense in this economy
Life with a Suzuki Baleno | Introduction
Most industry sages have spoken of a continued buy-down trend among consumers in 2024. We all know the market is tough and motorists are under increasing pressure from an affordability perspective.
In the local car market, the B-segment accounts for substantial activity. Although crossovers and sport-utility vehicles are becoming increasingly compelling, the good ol’ hatchback remains a true mainstay. Just consider, for instance, how many units of the Polo and Polo Vivo Volkswagen sells in a month.
Speaking of sales volumes, Japanese brand Suzuki is not all that far behind its German rivals. In January it celebrated a milestone, exceeding the 5,000-unit mark by a considerable margin, placing third in the country overall. It was the popular Swift that contributed a significant chunk to that figure, with 1,499 sold.
The more grown-up Baleno shifted in excess of 600 units. Expectedly, the Toyota twin, Starlet, managed 2,037 units. Now allow us to introduce the latest addition to our long-term test programme, which will be subjected to all manner of tasks over the next three months.
Our Baleno is the range-topping GLX grade model, with a five-speed manual transmission. It costs R299,900. The automatic GLX goes for R319,900. Pick the basic GL manual and you will pay R247,900; add R20,000 for the automatic. Included in the pricing is a four-year/60,000km service plan and five-year/200,000km warranty.
Being the GLX, our tester is equipped with all the amenities expected from value-focussed buyers spending R300,000 on a new vehicle in 2024.
The brand has become known for frugal fuel economy across the board and we look forward to testing the claimed average of 5.4l/100km.
What will also prove less frightening at the pumps (compared to the string of double-cabs we tested over the last year); is the relatively compact fuel tank size of 37l. In ideal conditions, the Baleno could yield a cruising range of 685km, quoted by the manufacturer.
Look out for our updates in the coming editions of Sowetan Motoring, in print and online.
On the outside, it has an upmarket-aspiring look, thanks to chrome garnishes, diamond-cut 16-inch alloys, LED projector headlamps and privacy glass all-around. Our car is finished in the classy shade of Splendid Silver Pearl Metallic.
Interior highlights include a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, nine-inch infotainment system, 360-degree camera, automatic air-conditioning, keyless-start and a useful head-up display, a feature formerly a preserve of high-end luxury cars. No deficiencies to be noted from a safety perspective, with the fitment of six airbags, anti-lock brakes and electronic stability control.
With space for five, it makes for suitable transportation where the needs of a small family are concerned. But the luggage compartment of 314l could prove tricky on longer jaunts. A fix could be fitting an aftermarket roof-box for those occasions.
Suzuki keeps it simple when it comes to powertrains and the Baleno makes use of the proven 1.5-litre, normally-aspirated petrol unit so ubiquitous across the range. Output is 77kW/138Nm, claimed 0-100km/h acceleration is 11.2 seconds.
