Savvy property investors should snap up student housing on auction

Since the beginning of 2023, students looking for a home away from home during their tertiary studies have faced more bad news than good: there is simply not enough accommodation to meet the demand.

In January, minister of higher education Blade Nzimande pegged the shortage of student accommodation at public tertiary institutions at over 400,000 beds. “This exposes students to immense vulnerabilities, such as serious crimes and gender-based violence. Some students stay in facilities that are not conducive to performance in their academic work,” he said in a statement.

The “significant demand for affordable, safe student housing, close to tertiary institutions, transport and entertainment” presents a good investment opportunity for savvy real estate investors, says Ari Ben, CEO of AuctionInc, a leading auction house specialising in property.

“Those looking for a market-related, recessionproof return on capital will do well to consider buying such properties on auction.”

According to the AuctionInc website, the advantages of purchasing a property at auction include:

Reassurance that the seller is serious about selling. Often when transacting via traditional methods, sellers are sometimes merely testing the waters, which can cause untold frustration to prospective purchasers.

Sellers are often extremely motivated, which may result in an opportunity to acquire a property at a lower price.

Before placing a property on auction, thorough due diligence is done, ensuring prospective purchasers know exactly what they are buying.

What type of properties are most in demand?

In 2020, the International Finance Corp’s report on the student housing landscape in SA estimated a shortage of about 500,000 beds for the 1.19-million post-school education students enrolled at university and vocational training schools nationwide. That number is projected to reach almost 800,000 by 2025, with enrolments set to grow to nearly 1.6-million.

According to the report, the highest demand for purpose-built student accommodation lies within the affordable segment, especially for students funded through the government’s National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

“We have seen some robust bidding on the floor for well-run student accommodation facilities. AuctionInc recently sold NSFAS-accredited accommodation to the value of R20m on auction,” confirms Ben.