×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

SOWETAN | Zuma release an expediency

By SOWETAN - 14 August 2023 - 08:53

Judging by the public reaction to Friday ’s decision, it is probably safe to suggest that South Africans generally weren’t necessarily invested in the idea of former president Jacob Zuma going back to prison to finish his sentence.

His sympathisers obviously want him shielded from the consequences of his actions. Others, not necessarily his supporters, feared a possible repeat of July 2021, instigated by his backers. After all, the government has been proven to be some what incapable of dealing with a mass looting episode...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town
'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'