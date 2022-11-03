Scheduled Kenya Airways flights were taking off as planned on Thursday morning, hours after the expiry of a strike notice by the pilots union, an airline source and the union told Reuters.
KALPA, a union that represents more than 400 pilots at the carrier, issued a notice that was set to trigger a strike at midnight on Wednesday, drawing the wrath of the airline's management and board.
The pilots did not immediately start the strike, said Muriithi Nyaga, the general secretary of the union.
“We are still negotiating,” he told Reuters, adding that they were set to talk with government officials. The Kenyan government owns close to half of the airline.
If the strike had gone ahead, it would affect thousands of passengers and cost the airline 300 million shillings ($2.47 million) a day, Kenya Airways said this week.
Kenya Airways flights proceed as scheduled, pilots say in talks
