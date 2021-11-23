Africa must unite and do away with borders: Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta in Pretoria

Addressing political and business leaders, Kenyatta told the gathering: “We need to see the African market as one. We need to be able to develop giants like Airbus which makes components in the United Kingdom, France and other parts of Europe.

“It has become a global conglomerate. They did not come together because they love each other — we all know how much they hate each other — but they came together to survive. Africa must come together for us to survive.”

His comments were met with applause.

He said he was happy to hear that SAA and Kenya Airways have agreed on a strategic partnership framework towards the creation of a pan-African airline that will draw on the capabilities and advantages of the two airlines. “I am hoping to be one of your first customers,” he said.

Kenyatta said he and Ramaphosa had “fruitful bilateral discussions”.

Ramaphosa said that more than 40 South African companies have invested in the Kenya market in the past two decades. “Altogether these projects have an investment value of R6.84bn and created more than 2,700 jobs in Kenya. SA ranks among the top five investors in Kenya.

“Kenya is SA’s largest trading partner in Africa outside the Southern African Development Community, and SA is the biggest exporter of goods to Kenya on the continent.”

He said the depth and breadth of this trade and investment relationship makes Kenya a key partner for the country in East Africa.