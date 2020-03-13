Kenya bans public events after confirming first coronavirus case

Kenya has banned all major public events after confirming East Africa's first case of the new coronavirus, a woman who had returned to the capital Nairobi from the United States, the health minister said on Friday.

Kenya, the richest economy in the region and a hub for global firms and the United Nations, is the 11th country in sub-Saharan Africa to confirm a case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of reported cases to 39.

Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe told a news conference the government had suspended all public gatherings, sporting events, open-air religious meetings and "all events that are of a huge public nature".

Schools will remain open but all inter-school events will be suspended, he said.

Soon after the announcement, shoppers filled a supermarket, buying up cartloads of staples like maize flour and water as well as hand sanitizers and soap.

Kagwe said the patient had been diagnosed at the national influenza centre laboratory on Thursday night after travelling home via London on March 5.

The 27-year-old Kenyan is stable and her temperature has gone to down to normal, the minister said.

"She cannot be released...until she gets negative," he said.

She is being treated at the government's biggest health facility, the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi.

The government has traced most of the people she has been in contact with, including fellow passengers on the flight home, and a government response team will monitor their temperatures for the next two weeks.

The reported cases in Sub-Saharan Africa have mainly been in foreigners or nationals who had travelled abroad, but concerns are growing about the continent's ability to handle a potential rapid spread of a virus that has infected 127,000 and killed 4,700 worldwide.