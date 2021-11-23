SA and Kenya commit to investing more in each other’s economies

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that SAA and Kenya Airways had agreed on a partnership aiming at the creation of a pan-African airline that would draw on the capabilities and advantages of the two airlines.

This was among the many strategic arrangements the countries agreed on when Ramaphosa met Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and his delegation at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

“The decision of our respective national airlines to deepen their collaboration is further testament to the growing ties between our two countries,” said Ramaphosa during a joint media briefing. “President Kenyatta and I have reaffirmed the strategic importance of bilateral relations and reiterated our desire to elevate the nature of the relationship, which would include the conclusion of a strategic partnership agreement.”

Ramaphosa said the countries broadened and deepened the areas of co-operation through the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding in the areas of diplomatic consultations and training, transport and air services, health, tourism, migration and the return of nationals who are refused entry.

The statesmen used the meeting to take stock of the state of their bilateral relations while exploring other areas of mutual interest.