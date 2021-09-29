South Africa

SAA, Kenya Airways have long-term plan for pan-African airline group

By Reuters - 29 September 2021 - 10:38
SAA said in a separate statement that the pact did not preclude either firm from pursuing commercial cooperation with other carriers and said collaborating would help contain costs.
SAA said in a separate statement that the pact did not preclude either firm from pursuing commercial cooperation with other carriers and said collaborating would help contain costs.
Image: 123RF/Richard van der spuy

South African Airways (SAA) and Kenya Airways (KQ) have signed a cooperation agreement with a long-term view to create a pan-African airline group, the two companies said on Tuesday.

"It is not a merger but a partnership that seeks to re-organise KQ and SAA assets into an ecosystem that will make the South African and Kenyan aviation sector more competitive," Kenya Airways said in a statement.

SAA said in a separate statement that the pact did not preclude either firm from pursuing commercial cooperation with other carriers and said collaborating would help contain costs.

State-owned SAA restarted domestic flights last week and this week launches a scaled-down international service to five African capitals, after its longstanding financial woes were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It exited administration in April thanks to another state bailout, and the government has said it will sell a 51% stake in the airline to a local consortium.

Kenya Airways' passenger business has also been severely constrained by COVID-19, and it has focused on cargo to minimise losses.

Kenya has plans to renationalise the airline, whose code-share agreement with Air France-KLM for Africa-Europe routes ends this month.

Singing and dancing as SA's national airline returns to the skies

Jubilant SA Airways (SAA) staff at the country's biggest airport broke into song and dance on Thursday as the airline took to the skies for the first ...
News
5 days ago

Revived SAA’s first flight bound for Cape Town

When SAA flights resume on Thursday, the national carrier will be taking off at a gradual pace with only a few routes initially scheduled.
News
6 days ago

SAA early booking figures indicate planes may be as much as 75% full, CEO says

Flights are set to operate from Johannesburg to Cape Town, plus African capitals Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka and Maputo.
Business
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling
Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...