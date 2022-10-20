“We have called off the strike and our members are going back to work tomorrow,” Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemese told Reuters on Wednesday.
The strike started on October 6 following a dispute over pay increases.
The unions were demanding wage increases linked to the year-on-year inflation rate, which was 7.5% in September, but the majority United National Transport Union and Transnet on Monday settled on a 6% increase for this year, 5.5% in 2023 and 6% the year after, following mediation.
Untu's members, who make up 54% of Transnet's workforce, started returning to work on Tuesday, allowing the company to start implementing recovery plans across its freight rail and port operations.
Transnet strike ends as smaller union calls off boycott
Image: Bloomberg
The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union has called off its strike at Transnet, ending a boycott that paralysed the state-owned logistics firm and affected commodities exports.
“We have called off the strike and our members are going back to work tomorrow,” Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemese told Reuters on Wednesday.
The strike started on October 6 following a dispute over pay increases.
The unions were demanding wage increases linked to the year-on-year inflation rate, which was 7.5% in September, but the majority United National Transport Union and Transnet on Monday settled on a 6% increase for this year, 5.5% in 2023 and 6% the year after, following mediation.
Untu's members, who make up 54% of Transnet's workforce, started returning to work on Tuesday, allowing the company to start implementing recovery plans across its freight rail and port operations.
Transnet, Untu reach wage increase agreement
Fresh produce exporters who, along with miners, were among the most affected by the strike, said port operations had started to improve on Wednesday.
“Staffing levels across all the main container terminals have increased today, upwards of 80% and in some cases fully manned. The trend indicates that staff complements could be fully manned very soon,” the Citrus Growers Association of Southern Africa said in an update posted on its website.
Last week, the Minerals Council South Africa said mining companies were losing R815m per day in export revenue due to the strike, as major mineral export harbours were operating at between 12% and 30% of their daily averages.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos