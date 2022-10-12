Get back to the negotiation table, government urges Transnet and unions

The government on Wednesday urged unions and Transnet to return to the negotiating table to ensure the strike ends.
It has been almost a week since organised labour declared a wage negotiation dispute with Transnet. Since Friday, thousands of employees have downed tools, resulting in a debilitating effect on the economy.
“Government is extremely concerned about the negative impact on the South African economy, particularly those sectors that are dependent on Transnet for their logistical services,” it said, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi, and agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza.
They said if the country was able to resume exports of agricultural products, mineral resources and other manufactured goods as soon as possible, it would contribute towards sustaining hundreds of thousands of jobs.
The ministers said the government had conversed with labour, industry and Transnet's board of directors.
“We met with both unions this morning [Wednesday] and have been meeting the business sector regularly to keep them informed of developments and to explore areas of collaboration.”
This enabled the government to appreciate the extent of the strike's impact on industry and the gap that exists between labour and Transnet.
“It is the view of government that it will be in the interests of the country to find a speedy resolution to this impasse and for parties to continue to engage and, where appropriate, employ the facilitation services of the CCMA.”
South Africa could not afford further job losses in other sectors of the economy and the interruption of imports and exports, they added.
“Government urges both parties to return to the negotiating table and to adopt an approach which balances the rights of workers who are affected by rising prices against the long-term stability and growth of Transnet and the economy.”
