Stokvels can create jobs and actual wealth opportunities – Lengolo

Financial literacy champion says investor education is paramount

Stokvels are a brilliant and proudly South African way of saving and collaboration. When understood properly and used as the powerful tool that they are, stokvels can bring much social and economic change.



Financial literacy champion Palesa Lengolo has assisted and empowered a lot of stokvels on their journey to financial and investment wellness. She is also the author of the award-winning book Stokvels – How they can make your money work for you...