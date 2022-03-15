Buy local and help create jobs, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government needs to create an environment that supports local companies.

“To create an environment more conducive to local production, we are reducing red tape and removing the barriers to entry for emerging companies,” he said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a Proudly SA Buy Local summit and expo, Ramaphosa said the economic damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has placed greater demands on the economy to provide employment and livelihood opportunities.

During his state of the nation address in February, Ramaphosa announced the appointment of former mining executive Sipho Nkosi to head up a task team based in the presidency to look at cutting red tape making it difficult for small businesses to thrive in SA.

“The pandemic has both exposed the fragility of global supply chains and revealed the great capacity we have in SA for innovation and adaptation in manufacturing,” he said.