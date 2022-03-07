State must shield the poor from fuel hikes
The rising cost of essentials like fuel, electricity and food is inflicting suffering on low-income households and the poor.
As we report in this newspaper today, hard-pressed consumers, especially the working class, have been forced to dig deep to survive as prices of many basic necessities skyrocket...
