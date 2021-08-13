Momentum Metropolitan retains level 1 BBBEE status for three years in a row

For Momentum Metropolitan, BBBEE isn’t just about ticking boxes. Its reforms and transformation continue to occur at all levels, placing emphasis on access and growth for all, a home for all employees and a future for all stakeholders.

The future hinges on collaboration and providing equity. This is why, in 2021, Momentum Metropolitan launched iSabelo — an initiative which enables employees to become shareholders and co-owners of the business.

Its commitment to transformation has seen an uptick in the employment and promotion of black employees. In the interest of parity, more black-owned businesses now form part of Momentum Metropolitan’s supply chain.

Momentum Metropolitan believes empowering fellow South Africans is the catalyst for creating social change. Its youth programme helps young people become financially responsible and literate.

Through social intervention and internal reform, Momentum Metropolitan is increasing youth employment, bolstering financial education and diversifying its workforce.

Transformation and contributing to social change are not just buzzwords. They are the organisation’s driving force and its core purpose: enabling businesses and people from all walks of life to achieve their financial goals and life aspirations.

This article was paid for by Momentum Metropolitan.