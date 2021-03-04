Business

Double deductions cause uproar, Standard Bank rushing to fix problem

By TimesLIVE - 04 March 2021 - 10:32
The impacted transactions and any associated fees will be reversed as soon as possible, says Standard Bank. File photo.
The impacted transactions and any associated fees will be reversed as soon as possible, says Standard Bank. File photo.
Image: 123rf.com

Some Standard Bank customers have had transactions on their debit and credit card purchases deducted more than once.

The bank said on Thursday it is “working tirelessly to rectify the matter”.

“The impacted transactions and any associated fees will be reversed as soon as possible.”

Bank customers shared their outage on social media:

Capitec recently experienced similar problems. It attributed the glitch that led to double deductions from some of its customers’ accounts to a technical issue on Nedbank’s systems.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X