Rand rises on J&J vaccine plans, stocks near record high

The rand and Russia's rouble led gains across currencies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) on Tuesday.

The rand rose 0.5%, as the country looked to start a vaccination campaign with Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine after data showed AstraZeneca's shot offered minimal protection against mild-to-moderate illness from the dominant local virus variant.

Most emerging market currencies strengthened and stocks neared record highs as investors weighed the effects of a prospective R28,10 tln ($1.9 tln) U.S. stimulus package on bond yields and the dollar.

But gains were limited, as the prospect of higher U.S. fiscal spending could push up treasury yields and drive money away from emerging market debt and currencies.

The dollar retreated as investors showed more doubts about the pace of an economic recovery in the United States.

"The globally low interest rate environment supports EM currencies. Rising inflation expectations in the U.S. and rising U.S. yields on the other hand are negative," You-Na Park-Heger, foreign exchange and emerging market analyst at Commerzbank wrote.