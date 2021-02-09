WATCH| Ndlovu Youth Choir releases first original song

From the stage of America's Got Talent to collaborating with world-acclaimed artists, SA's much-loved Ndlovu Youth Choir has announced the release of its first original song and music video.

Phakamani, is a song of hope for the arts, an industry which continues to feel the effects of the lockdown.

“Phakamani! The performing arts are among the hardest hit in these trying times, but the human spirit's creativity and resilience promise that we will rise!” the choir wrote on its Twitter page.