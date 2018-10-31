The petrol price is expected to drop by about 16 cents a litre in November‚ the Automobile Association predicts.

"Fuel prices have moderated during October‚ with the prospect of some relief for petrol users‚ although users of diesel and illuminating paraffin will have to cough up more‚" the AA said on Wednesday‚ commenting on unaudited fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

"The exchange rate started the month badly but has since levelled out‚" the AA said. "The rand's modest gains against the US dollar have helped cushion the impact of rises in the landed price of fuel in the case of diesel and illuminating paraffin."