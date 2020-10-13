Joburg's R160m M1 double-decker bridge repair 'a waste of money'

The tens of millions of rand spent fixing Joburg’s iconic double-decker M1 highway appears to have been a waste of money, the Gauteng legislature’s roads and transport committee said.

The highway’s lower deck flooded during a thunderstorm last week, leading to an outcry on social media as motorists posted video of cars crawling along with water halfway up their sides.

The committee said it was “concerned” about the complaints, adding that it had raised the questions around the highway’s two-year, R169m refurbishment.

“This appears to have been a partial waste of public resources as the recent flooding has proven that the drainage system that was meant to be addressed with the recent rehabilitation still does not work,” the committee said.

The refurbishment, which saw the highway closed to traffic from 2018, included an upgrade of the existing storm water drainage system.