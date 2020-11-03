Bhengu launches Vuya brand
Raise your glass to new wines to celebrate merry and joyous moments
A locally owned company is breaking new ground in the wine industry.
Vuya Wines, established in October in collaboration with Wine Village in Hermanus, has come up with two wine varieties – sauvignon blanc and a red blend.
Founder of Vuya Wines and entrepreneur Nosithembele Bhengu said the partnership with Wine Village helps the growth of both parties involved.
“I feel very humbled by the support that Cathy [du Toit] and the team have given Vuya Wines. They have held my hand throughout the process,” said Bhengu.
“Wine Village Hermanus and Vuya Wines partnership means growth and community development to everyone involved,” she said.
The winemaker for both wines is Christiaan Groenewald, founder of the New Cape Wines Company in Worcester, Western Cape.
Bhengu said the thinking behind the name of the wine, Vuya, “which means being merry or joyous in isiXhosa, captures the essence of the wines and what they represent”.
“Vuya Wines are meant to celebrate joyous and blissful moments, be it those little but meaningful moments like catching up with old friends, romantic escapades or celebrating important milestones such as anniversaries, graduations and work opportunities.
“It is meant to bring much-needed cheer amid the despair brought about by the Covid-19 outbreak and all that we encounter in our lives. I hope that Vuya would be the wine of choice for discerning wine lovers who appreciate the best that our vineyards have to offer."
Bhengu, who has more than two decades experience in wine tasting, said her interest in wines comes from the grapes and celebrations with friends.
“It is the grapes. It is when you are celebrating moments with friends. It is when you are at an event and people are celebrating and acknowledging others, there is always a bottle of wine. That’s how I got exposed to wine. I had older friends and acquaintances who had a much more mature taste than mine and I would taste based on the company I am with. I would love the taste of grapes and the aroma that comes with different wines,” she said.
Du Toit said “as the Wine Village Hermanus, we always want to create a truly one-stop wine experience, with knowledgeable and friendly service, proudly selling only South African wines. At Wine Village we live our dream, with 22 years under the belt and relishing every moment. To us, it is a privilege to meet wonderful people from across the world. People who share our passion for South African wines. Nosithembele is such a special person – a wonderful friend and business associate who is equally proud of our heritage of South African wines.”
Bhengu aims to expand the collaboration with Wine Village by making non-alcoholic beverages in the near future.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.