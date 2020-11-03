Raise your glass to new wines to celebrate merry and joyous moments

A locally owned company is breaking new ground in the wine industry.

Vuya Wines, established in October in collaboration with Wine Village in Hermanus, has come up with two wine varieties – sauvignon blanc and a red blend.

Founder of Vuya Wines and entrepreneur Nosithembele Bhengu said the partnership with Wine Village helps the growth of both parties involved.

“I feel very humbled by the support that Cathy [du Toit] and the team have given Vuya Wines. They have held my hand throughout the process,” said Bhengu.

“Wine Village Hermanus and Vuya Wines partnership means growth and community development to everyone involved,” she said.

The winemaker for both wines is Christiaan Groenewald, founder of the New Cape Wines Company in Worcester, Western Cape.

Bhengu said the thinking behind the name of the wine, Vuya, “which means being merry or joyous in isiXhosa, captures the essence of the wines and what they represent”.