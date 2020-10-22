BNG packaging inspired by Matheba's love for handbags
Canned wines quench thirst of the young and trendy
The warm weather is upon us and for many South Africans this means braais, picnics and other outdoor events. Of course most of these events would not be the same without some ice-cold beverage to refresh and cool you down.
The type of drink one consumes at these events is mostly based on taste, however other important factors are packaging and portability.
The packaging’s ability to keep its beverage cold plays a big role for consumers when choosing between products. One also wants to be able to carry their drinks into any venue without issues. Most festivals do not allow glass bottles.
And as many become more conscious of their effect on the planet and carbon footprint, a move towards recyclable packaging is also observed.
Some of the brands that have been keeping an eye on such trends and decided to join in locally are Bonang Matheba’s House of BNG and 4th Street.
Both brands recently launched canned versions of their beverages, just in time for the Mzansi summer.
4th Street launched spritzers in the following flavours: Rockin’ Raspberry, Wild Cola and Cool Botanical flavours. A spritzer is a drink made from white wine and soda water.
On Wednesday, Matheba’s House of BNG also introduced a new product: sparkling wine in a can.
The new flavours are BNG Nectar Rosé and BNG Nector Blanc.
SowetanLive caught up with both brands to get more info on their new products.
According to 4th Street wines manager De-Mari Shaw, their new canned drinks are for consumers who want something different and are looking for on-the-go products.
“As consumer lifestyle’s change, they need formats to suit different occasions. Canned beverages speak to a ready-to-drink audience, they’re younger and experimenters who are looking for new flavours and novelties.”
Matheba shares the same views.
“We really wanted to follow the trends and a lot of people are looking to take a drink wherever they go,” Matheba said.
“I think canned wine is the new thing. Covid-19 has already affected how people socialise, so I see a lot of big names going into canning. Sometimes you just want a single serving,” she said.
It is evident that both brands are targeting the young and trendy customers with their use of colour and artwork on their packaging.
Shaw says their packaging is inspired by the youthful energy at the centre of urban culture.
The BNG sparkling wine cans are packaged in a box that resembles a clutch bag. Matheba said it was inspired by her love for handbags.
“I couldn’t take the bottle everywhere, so this makes it easy to carry around for any occasion,” Matheba said.
The debate on whether beverages taste better in a can or bottle is one that has been going on for years.
While both brands argue that canning their drinks does not affect the taste, the final decision will ultimately be made by the consumer.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.