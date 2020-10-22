Canned wines quench thirst of the young and trendy

The warm weather is upon us and for many South Africans this means braais, picnics and other outdoor events. Of course most of these events would not be the same without some ice-cold beverage to refresh and cool you down.

The type of drink one consumes at these events is mostly based on taste, however other important factors are packaging and portability.

The packaging’s ability to keep its beverage cold plays a big role for consumers when choosing between products. One also wants to be able to carry their drinks into any venue without issues. Most festivals do not allow glass bottles.

And as many become more conscious of their effect on the planet and carbon footprint, a move towards recyclable packaging is also observed.

Some of the brands that have been keeping an eye on such trends and decided to join in locally are Bonang Matheba’s House of BNG and 4th Street.

Both brands recently launched canned versions of their beverages, just in time for the Mzansi summer.

4th Street launched spritzers in the following flavours: Rockin’ Raspberry, Wild Cola and Cool Botanical flavours. A spritzer is a drink made from white wine and soda water.

On Wednesday, Matheba’s House of BNG also introduced a new product: sparkling wine in a can.

The new flavours are BNG Nectar Rosé and BNG Nector Blanc.