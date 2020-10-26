Supplier now designs, creates his own stationery

Levi Mnguni used to supply stationery at schools when he came up with an idea to design and create his own stationery. Mnguni, 33, who was born in Troya, Mpumalanga, is the proud owner of Thuto Stationery.



“I had been supplying stationery at schools and we were expected to make a presentation about the brands we were supplying. It did not sit well with me to promote a brand of someone that I don’t know. I thought it would be lovely to present a South African brand that people can associate with. In July this year, I started designing and creating the Thuto Stationery products which accommodate our diverse cultures and traditions in South Africa. Through this product we embraced our patterns and colours,” Mnguni said...