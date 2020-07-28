Zihlole an app to help stop spread of Covid-19 infections

Emalahleni resident Kenneth Mkhonto has invented an app which may help curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country by detecting unusual spikes in body temperatures.

The inventor's newly released app called Zihlole, which translates to "test yourself" in Nguni languages, seeks to help people screen themselves in the comfort of their homes and pick spikes in their body temperature earlier and with ease.

The app stores temperature averages and can alert organisations using it in cases that one of their members could be showing signs of Covid-19.

"Zihlole stores the latest Covid-19 screening information of employees, learners, students and even congregations mainly through temperature recordings, it monitors a person's averages and changes. Should there be drastic changes of an individual's temperature, it then alerts the institution in which the particular individual is heading," said Mkhonto.

He said any organisation using the app can be able to act quicker in cases where there's unusual spikes in one's temperature for example. Mkhonto said the Covid-19 pandemic and its lockdown sparked the idea.