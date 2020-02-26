South Africans can breathe a sigh of relief after National Treasury decided against increasing value added tax‚ pay-as-you-earn or other personal income taxes.

Economists had anticipated either an increase in either of the taxes to make up for the R63bn shortfall in revenue‚ which is R10bn more than the shortfall announced by finance minister Tito Mboweni in October during the medium-term budget.

But treasury decided against increases of these tax increases‚ saying South Africa had a relatively high tax-to-GDP ratio when compared with other countries at a similar level of development.

“New tax increases at this time could harm the economy’s ability to recover‚" he said.

In 2018‚ government increased VAT from 14% to 15%‚ prompting a major outcry especially from unions about the impact this would have on the poor.

Now treasury has announced further personal income tax relief‚ including an increase in the tax-free threshold from R79‚000 to R83‚000 per annum.

Mboweni said further tax relief meant that a teacher that earns R460‚000 a year will see their taxes reduced by almost R3‚400 a year‚ while those earning R265‚000 a year will enjoy tax reductions of over R1‚500 per year.

Mboweni told journalists that he would have loved to have announced additional tax relief‚ but the scope didn’t allow.

“It would be foolhardy to increase taxes in such a difficult situation. In difficult situations such as this it would have been preferable to actually have far deeper tax cuts to spur demand and growth in the process.”