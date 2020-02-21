Hefty sentences for two men who defrauded Sars of millions

The Western Cape high court on Friday sentenced two Cape Town executives to prison for defrauding Sars of more than R100m.

Luis Filipe Duarte D’Alemeida Fernandes and Nazmien Warner, who were charged with running a VAT fraud scheme for seven years, were given terms of 17 and 16 years after being convicted on 487 counts, including racketeering, money laundering, fraud and corruption.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the men entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state on Friday morning.

It said Fernandes pleaded guilty to racketeering, money laundering, fraud and corruption charges.

Fernandes was a member of three entities, ICE International Commodities and Exports CC, B and F Trading CC and Icomarket CC.

He used the three entities to pretend to Sars that they acquired goods, which they then exported to Namibia, Angola and other African states, and then claimed back VAT on the goods. However, those goods were never bought nor exported.

VAT is not paid on goods which are exported and vendors are entitled to claim VAT back from Sars for legitimate VAT bearing expenses.

Sars requested invoices in order to substantiate the three entities' VAT refund claims.

The entities at first obtained and submitted forged invoices from a third party.

From 2012, Fernandes forged the invoices and Warner, who was the bookkeeper for the three entities, submitted them.