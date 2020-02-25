Retail giant Shoprite toys around with ideas for franchise outlets

Africa's top supermarket Shoprite Holdings is reviewing its long-term options in the continent, including an "alternate operating model", group chief executive Pieter Engelbrecht told analysts at the retailer's half-year results.

"What we mean by that is yes we're looking at a possible joint venture, a franchise model, different formats. We are reviewing all of the options," he said.

Immediate steps Shoprite has taken include rent reductions in 17 supermarkets, with negotiations of 16 more underway. It has also switched some of the rent and borrowings from US dollars to local currency.

It is also assessing the viability of unprofitable stores and curbing capital allocation for new stores and developments, Engelbrecht added.

Shoprite will therefore only have opened 13 supermarkets for the full year ended June compared to a target of 17.

"We're still committed to the continent but not at all cost. We're fairly confident that these immediate operational actions will lead to an improved financial performance in this segment (non-South Africa)," Engelbrecht said.