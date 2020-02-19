I won't let Game to fail - Massmart CEO Mitch Slape

Massmart’s new chief executive Mitch Slape said on Wednesday he was not ready to let the firm’s Game department chain fail as the South African retailer undergoes a turnaround plan aimed at cutting costs and boosting profit and margins.

Slape, a Walmart veteran who took over the top job in September, announced a turnaround strategy in January that will see Massmart exit poor performing categories such as fresh and frozen food and re-introduce basic apparel such as shirts and socks at its Game stores.

Majority owned by US giant Walmart, the retailer is also looking at improving stock availability, accelerating clearance of aged stock, re-negotiating rental leases, reducing promotions and introducing new offerings in Game.

It recently completed a store portfolio review to identify stores that were underperforming and is also looking to consolidate its distribution centres from 15 to 7.

“As a responsible retailer unfortunately we had to make some tough decisions on some of our stores and some of our businesses,” Slape told reporters, referring to closing its unprofitable 34 DionWired and 11 masscash stores.