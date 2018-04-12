Grocery stokvel account launched

Stokvels are a favoured way of savings for South Africans, with an estimated million of these societies in the country and about R49-billion invested.

A number of stokvels collect a fixed sum of money from members on a weekly, fortnightly or monthly basis and, after a period of time, the money is used to bulk-buy groceries.

However, often while the money is being saved in a central fund it is kept at one of the members' homes, where it doesn't earn interest. Its value is eroded with time and it is at risk of being stolen.

This is what has led Pick n Pay, in conjunction with Absa, to launch a grocery stokvel account that allows stokvels saving for groceries to earn interest on their savings until they spend the money at the store.