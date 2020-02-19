Police searching for two lions after reported sightings in Westonaria

No missing lions have been reported on Gauteng's West Rand, police said on Wednesday.

This is as they continue to search for a pair of lions that were reportedly spotted roaming in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg, on Tuesday afternoon

Police spokesperson Sgt Audrey Sefara said there were reports from two sources about two lions in the area. One said the lions were spotted behind the Westonaria sports complex.

Sefara said police officers began their search on Tuesday afternoon and continued on Wednesday.

No further sighting of the lions were reported, she said.

Sefara called on anyone who has seen the lions to contract the police.