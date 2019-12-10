Shweshwe-inspired swimwear a hit

The world is clamoring for all things African and creative individuals are taking up the call to provide authentic Africaness to the masses.

One of those people is Refiloe Mapitso Thaisi, the creative director and founder of Shweshwekini, a swimwear and activewear label.

The bright blue patterns of the shweshwe fabric associated with the Sotho people, shaped into swimwear, paint an appealing and vibrant picture. Her products are unmissable and stand out from other offerings, which accounts for their popularity.

Thaisi started the business in 2017, when she was 25 years old. She wanted something that was reflective of the Africa we all know, love and live in.

"As a little girl growing up I used to be fascinated by the idea of an African bikini or like seeing more African prints in bikinis. You know, when you walk into a store seeing something authentically African in swimwear that you can also wear. I didn't see that," she says.