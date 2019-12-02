R350 tip changes waiter's life

A R350 tip that Kabelo Ncholo received while working as a waiter at a restaurant in Johannesburg in 2002 turned his life around when he finally started his own marketing and events company.

This came after his colleague reminded him about a promise Ncholo had made to quit the job and become an entrepreneur.

Now 17 years later, Ncholo, 37, is running a successful company, Yourself Management.

Ncholo left Mahikeng, in the North West, for Johannesburg in 2001 to study medicine but after some time at Lenasia Hospital, he realised he could not stand the sight of blood.

With no other option at hand, Ncholo worked as a waiter at a restaurant while trying to figure his next move in life.

But while at the restaurant he observed how "badly" the matric dance events were run and that struck a chord with him.

"The schools would come and host matric dance events at the restaurant. I felt it was quite not up to scratch. They would book one set of the restaurant and the other section would be booked for something else," Ncholo recalled.

He then made a bet with his colleague that the next year he would quit his job and start his own business.