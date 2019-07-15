Business

Car exports derailed as workers embark on a go-slow at SA ports

By Reuters - 15 July 2019 - 17:34
New automobiles sit in the vehicle import yard in Durban.
Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

South Africa's public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Thursday a go-slow by workers at ports was affecting the automotive industry and other commodity exports.

The comments came after state-owned rail operator Transnet said it had suspended a number of employees at its Ngqura Container Terminal, near Port Elizabeth, for engaging in illegal industrial action, which has had a negative impact on port operations.

