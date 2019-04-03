Attend a Sowetan Dialogue on helping small businesses bridge the gap with corporates

Motivated by preferential procurement and black economic empowerment (BEE) scorecard requirements, large companies want to procure from small businesses.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in turn, desperately want to supply big business, but there is often a massive disconnect to overcome.

Join us at the next Sowetan Dialogues event, in partnership with the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda), for an inspiring discussion aimed at providing South African start-ups with practical advice on taking advantage of enterprise and supplier development and other business opportunities. In short, how to bridge the gap.

If you’re looking to grow your business, this is the perfect opportunity to learn from the best and network with like-minded entrepreneurs.

The details

Date: April 9 2019

April 9 2019 Time: 7.30am for 8am

7.30am for 8am Venue: Johannesburg

To book your seat, email your name, job title and phone number to Philantu Nkanunu at nkanunup@tisoblackstar.co.za (space is limited so act now).