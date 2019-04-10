Absa sees Nigeria expansion plan ready for second half

Absa is aiming to make a start on its investment bank-focused expansion into Nigeria in the second half of this year, chief executive of the division, Charles Russon, told Reuters.

Absa, trying to make its name as a stand-alone bank after separating from Britain's Barclays, has been touting Nigeria as a market central to its growth strategy since last year, but has given scant details on its plans.

Russon said the Nigerian expansion would be focused on Absa's corporate and investment bank (CIB), and that he had requested his team develop a strategy within the coming months.

"I want the strategy nailed down and approved with our board pretty much at the end of Q2, so that we can start to action that in the second half," he told Reuters in an interview.

He reiterated former CEO Maria Ramos's view that the bank was unlikely to make acquisitions.