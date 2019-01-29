Maria Ramos retires as Absa CEO

February will be Maria Ramos’s last month as the CEO of Absa, after 10 years at the helm of the bank, the group announced on Tuesday morning.

“She has chosen to retire when she turns 60 in February and is eligible to do so,” Absa’s statement said.

“It had never been my intention to stay this long, as I have always believed that a CEO’s tenure should allow for a regular refresh,” Ramos said in a media release.

“My earlier intentions to step down were curtailed by Barclays’s 2016 decision to sell down their controlling stake, a unique set of circumstances that required continuity. So with my coming 60th birthday, I have made the decision to leave the position open for a new CE to lead the group on the next leg of its exciting journey.”