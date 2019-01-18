Transnet aims for Brian Molefe and other former executives

"People went to the office primarily to loot. But I must say there were more who did not know what was going on in the organisation," he said.

Molefe said others got appointed to positions "primarily to loot the organisation".

"All the good people who would not collaborate were moved from their positions. Assembled in this organisation was a team of professional thieves linked directly with state capture," he said.

The board has already suspended many of the executives who were involved in alleged corruption estimated at R1.3bn. Molefe said a number of contracts were also being reviewed as they were found to have been overstated.

Among these contracts was the controversial R54bn tender with Chinese locomotive manufacturers for 1,064 locomotives. Transnet has already recovered about R618m of the R700m that was paid as an advanced payment. Acting CFO Mohammed Mahomedy is now trying to get back the VAT paid on the transaction.

Molefe said it was difficult to get information from people at Transnet and in many instances they were forced to source it directly from the computer server as staff members were not co-operating.