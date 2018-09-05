Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has come armed with two senior counsel and two attorneys for his interrogation by MPs regarding the collapse of the global furniture retailer's share price.

Francois van Zyl SC and Jeremy Muller SC accompanied Jooste‚ as well as attorneys Callie Albertyn and Salome van Zyl.

Jooste is appearing on the basis of an agreement reached with the acting secretary to parliament Penelope Tyawa and finance committee chairman Yunus Carrim that he will not have to answer questions that could prejudice him in any future civil or criminal proceedings on the Steinhoff debacle.

In terms of the agreement‚ which was made an order of the Western Cape High Court‚ Tyawa agreed to withdraw the summons parliament issued against Jooste‚ and he agreed to appear before the committees of finance‚ trade and industry‚ public accounts‚ and public service and administration.