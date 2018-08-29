"I do not think I did anything deliberately wrong‚" former Steinhoff CFO Ben la Grange insisted in Parliament Wednesday.

La Grange‚ who was CFO from 2013 until his suspension earlier this year‚ appeared for the first time before a phalanx of members from four parliamentary committees - finance‚ public accounts‚ trade and industry and public service and administration - to explain his thoughts of what went wrong in the global retailing group.

He said he was "deeply saddened by the events at Steinhoff and all the money that was lost".

La Grange said that he believed one of the things which would have decreased the risk of what happened at Steinhoff was if the group had had a single set of auditors that were able to identify the nature of transactions at different levels of the group and would have been able to pick up misstatements.