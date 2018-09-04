Fuma beats small town blues to knit profits for herself

Yolisa Fuma has walked a remarkable road - from living in poverty in the Eastern Cape, to discovering a passion for arts and crafts and now running her own workshops to share her skills with unemployed women.

Fuma was born in a township outside Queenstown in the Eastern Cape, sharing a small house with 15 family members.

"My family did not have enough money to send me to school. Without an education, I had to find my own way to make an income," Fuma said.

She spent many hours learning to crochet and moved to Cape Town to live with her sister. Fuma then taught herself to do beadwork, and later moved to Mbekweni in Paarl in search of greener pastures.

"There were many people who were asking for beadwork. So I looked at a few bead products and took them apart step-by-step to find out how they were made. I then taught myself to make my own products and began selling them from the Ikwezi Centre in Paarl," she said.

Fuma was one of the 20 emerging crafts producers selected by the Drakenstein local municipality and the Drakenstein Local Tourism Association (DLTA) to attend a four-day training programme hosted by the Craft and Design Institute (CDI).