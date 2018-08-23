Expropriation without compensation may lead to a massive failure by the Land Bank to recover loans and drive widespread bankruptcy and ultimately a major economic crisis.

Ian Matthews‚ head of business development at independent investment banking firm Bravura‚ said it would be critical for expropriation without compensation to be cautiously implemented so that the country’s financial systems were not toppled through lack of foresight.

Matthews said that in the Land Bank’s 2018 annual report‚ released earlier this week‚ the top risk on a list of 18 principal risks was the issue of land reform and the impact of the possibility of expropriation without compensation.

In that report‚ Land Bank chairperson Arthur Moloto said that expropriation of land without compensation could bankrupt the bank by setting off a domino effect of defaults that could make the Land Bank liable to immediately repay its entire R41bn funding portfolio due‚ which it would not be able to settle.