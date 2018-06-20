In a court battle over which wines are or aren’t organic‚ a wine producer in the Cape‚ who said on her website that a competitor’s wines were not organic‚ has been ordered to retract the statement.

Marion Smith‚ of Elgin Ridge Wines‚ was instructed by the High Court in Cape Town to publish an apology on her home page.

“Please be advised that this website previously published‚ on the page of organic wine producers‚ that ‘Mountain Oaks Wines’ are no longer certified organic. “We wish our readers to take note that this statement was incorrect. Eikenbosch Farm is the producer of Mountain Oaks Wines and had‚ at the time of the publication of the statement‚ in stock vintages up to 2010‚” the court ordered her message to read.

Smith has also been told to publish that Eikenbosch was certified as a producer of organic wines‚ for the wine they had in stock‚ by accredited organisations.

Smith sent an email to Eikenbosch’s director Mark Stevens in September 2016 stating that she was interested in starting a register of organic and biodynamic wine producers. Stevens responded that Eikenbosch Farm was a certified organic farming operation and wine was one of its outputs‚ and also gave her the name of the certification body.

Stevens was alerted by a wine industry body in August last year to her website‚ which stated that Mountain Oak Winery “was not certified organic”.

Eikenbosch Farm demanded the removal of the reference that its wines were not organic. It also wanted a retraction of that statement as its wines until 2010 were organic wines.

Smith‚ who is the co-owner of biodynamic winery Elgin Ridge Wines and who produced the website‚ refused to admit wrongfulness.

She said the purpose of the website was‚ among others‚ to help consumers and media to easily see which wine producers are certified biodynamic and organic in South Africa.

She said from her investigation‚ the inspection certificate from one of the certifying bodies contained no “processing certification” that Eikenbosch was not certified to make organic wine and therefore cannot export wine to the EU as organic wine.

Judge Nolwazi Boqwana disagreed.